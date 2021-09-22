National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,353 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42.

