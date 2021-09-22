National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 237,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 39,566 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 224,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

