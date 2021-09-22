National Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

