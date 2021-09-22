National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 134,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $4,488,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

