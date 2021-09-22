National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,353,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

