National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

