National Bank Financial Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.25 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.37.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

