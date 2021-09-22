Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. 242,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

