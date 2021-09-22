Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NEOG opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neogen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Neogen worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

