Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neogen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 392.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Neogen worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

