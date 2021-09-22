NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NTAP opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

