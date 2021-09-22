NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 756 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $24,199.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82.

NTGR opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

