New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce sales of $376.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the lowest is $373.11 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,931. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

