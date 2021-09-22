New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lazydays by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.85. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $1,846,603.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $38,829.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,082 shares of company stock worth $6,671,967. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.