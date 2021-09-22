New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 281.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Immunic were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 31.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

