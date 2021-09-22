New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atreca were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCEL stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

