New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $82,000 Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $658.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

