New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $157,000 Investment in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

