New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMS opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 million and a PE ratio of 145.40.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

