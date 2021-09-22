New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $72,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

