NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 21,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. NewAge has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.13.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

