NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.81. 140,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,857. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

