NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $185.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,615. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

