NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $11.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

