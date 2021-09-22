NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.95. 323,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.