NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.38. 15,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

