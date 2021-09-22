Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.69

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$68.69 and last traded at C$68.76, with a volume of 187802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGT shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

