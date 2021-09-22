NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,265 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,595,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

