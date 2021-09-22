NEXT (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,064.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $674,411.65 and approximately $3,064.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00366833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

