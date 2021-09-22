NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $81,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 253,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

