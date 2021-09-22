NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Announces Dividend of $0.66

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6628 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

