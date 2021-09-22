NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFYEF. CIBC lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF opened at $18.02 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.