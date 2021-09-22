NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares cut shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NFI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group to a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.80.

TSE:NFI opened at C$23.10 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.09%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

