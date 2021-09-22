NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$31.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

TSE NFI opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -173.68. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

