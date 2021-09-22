NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 137,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,875. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,028,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,795,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

