NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.08. The firm has a market cap of $387.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

