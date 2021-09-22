NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average is $191.18. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

