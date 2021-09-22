NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $38.95 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

