NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $47.33 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up about 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

CCOI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 645.70 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

