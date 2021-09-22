NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $30,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

