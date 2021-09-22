Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 482 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.97. 189,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $349.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

