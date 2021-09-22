Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. 86,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,976. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

