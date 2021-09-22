Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.40. 5,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.58 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.30 and a one year high of $285.61.

