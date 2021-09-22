Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. 113,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

