Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 233,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,356. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

