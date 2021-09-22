Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.