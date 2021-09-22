Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 709 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

