Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.32

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 13543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPNYY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

