Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,538,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 5,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,808. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

