Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.04 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.76 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,467,749 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market capitalization of £11.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 215,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.